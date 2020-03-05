Gudas will be scratched from the lineup Thursday against the Rangers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Gudas may just be the victim of the standard roster shuffling one might expect from a Capitals team that is currently scuffling, but the 29-year-old has no points, a minus-6 rating, and just 11 shots and 20 hits in his last 10 games. His fantasy value continues it's steady march downward toward irrelevance.