Gudas recorded an assist, three hits and a blocked shot across 17:38 in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

Gudas now has 15 points through 53 games. While he doesn't stack up the scoresheet, the 29-year-old maintains fantasy relevancy where physicality and defensive play is rewarded, as he has a plus-21 rating and 144 hits thus far.

