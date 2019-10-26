Capitals' Radko Gudas: Positive play Friday
Gudas notched an assist and went plus-4 in Friday's 6-5 shootout win over the Canucks.
While he only directly helped on an Evgeny Kuznetsov at the end of the second period, Gudas was a consistent presence on the ice when the Capitals mounted their comeback. The blueliner has two assists in his last three games, and four overall in 13 appearances. He's added 32 hits and 24 blocked shots -- those will typically be Gudas' most reliable categories for production.
