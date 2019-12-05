Capitals' Radko Gudas: Ready to rock
Gudas (undisclosed) will suit up Wednesday against the Kings, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Gudas exited Tuesday's contest against the Sharks after taking a high hit from Evander Kane. The 29-year-old blueliner underwent further evaluation and is good to go. He's expected to round out the bottom pairing and build on the seven points he's accrued through 29 contests.
