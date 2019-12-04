Capitals' Radko Gudas: Suffers high hit Tuesday
Gudas exited Tuesday's game versus the Sharks after a high hit from Evander Kane, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
The incident occurred at 14:59 of the third period. Kane received a major for elbowing and a game misconduct on the play. Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports coach Todd Reirden will have an update on Gudas' status prior to Wednesday's game against the Kings. The Capitals only took six defensemen on their three-game California road trip, and they may not be able to get reinforcements from AHL Hershey if Gudas is unable to play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.