Gudas exited Tuesday's game versus the Sharks after a high hit from Evander Kane, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

The incident occurred at 14:59 of the third period. Kane received a major for elbowing and a game misconduct on the play. Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports coach Todd Reirden will have an update on Gudas' status prior to Wednesday's game against the Kings. The Capitals only took six defensemen on their three-game California road trip, and they may not be able to get reinforcements from AHL Hershey if Gudas is unable to play.