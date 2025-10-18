Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Adds assist Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sandin notched an assist and two hits in Friday's 5-1 win over the Wild.
The helper was Sandin's first point in five games this season. His ice time has been up early -- he's averaging 19:45 per game so far, 34 seconds better than last year when he put up a career-high 30 points in 82 regular-season outings. This year, he's produced two shots on net, 11 hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. He's never been a high-volume shooter from the blue line, which could inhibit his scoring production.
More News
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Nabs helper in loss•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Gets to 30-point mark•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Puts up helper Thursday•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Sends assist in Saturday's win•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Pockets assist Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Picks up helper in win•