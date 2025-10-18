Sandin notched an assist and two hits in Friday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

The helper was Sandin's first point in five games this season. His ice time has been up early -- he's averaging 19:45 per game so far, 34 seconds better than last year when he put up a career-high 30 points in 82 regular-season outings. This year, he's produced two shots on net, 11 hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. He's never been a high-volume shooter from the blue line, which could inhibit his scoring production.