Sandin signed a five-year, $23 million contract extension Wednesday.

That represents a sizable raise over Sandin's existing two-year, $2.8 million deal. He was eligible to become a restricted free agent with arbitration rights this summer. Sandin has three goals, 20 points, 57 hits and 85 blocks in 52 contests while averaging 21:19 of ice time this season. The 23-year-old has more offensive upside than he's demonstrated this year -- he finished the 2022-23 campaign with seven goals and 35 points in 71 outings between Toronto and Washington.