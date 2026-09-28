Sandin (knee) will begin the 2026-27 regular season on the injured non-roster list.

Sandin continues to recover from the procedure he underwent in April to repair his torn ACL. Prior to injuring his right knee, the 26-year-old blueliner was a regular contributor for the Capitals, as he posted five goals, 29 assists, 90 shots on net, 88 hits and 127 blocked shots across 73 regular-season outings in 2025-26. Barring any major setbacks, his recovery will likely keep him out for the first one to four months of the upcoming season.