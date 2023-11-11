Sandin supplied an assist and four blocked shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

Sandin has two assists over the last three games, which qualifies as a sudden surge considering he was held without a point in all eight October contests. The Capitals are sending Sandin to the ice in the offensive zone 62.4 percent of the time, plus he's hanging onto a No. 2 power-play spot, so he may be able to keep it going offensively in the near term. Sandin also has 11 hits and 27 blocked shots through 12 games.