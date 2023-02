Sandin was acquired by the Capitals from the Leafs on Tuesday in exchange for Erik Gustafsson and a 2023 first-round pick.

Sandin wasn't going to be playing for Toronto any longer after the team brought in Jake McCabe from Chicago but should compete for minutes with Washington. When he has featured this year, the 22-year-old Sandin notched four goals and 16 assists, including seven power-play points.