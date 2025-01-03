Sandin notched an assist and added two hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Wild.

Sandin has earned three assists over his last five outings. The defenseman has been over 20 minutes of ice time in the last three games, which is something that happened just three times over the prior 11 contests. Sandin is at 16 points, 41 shots on net, 47 hits, 60 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 38 outings this season. If he can stay in the top four and continue to see power-play time, he's a solid depth defenseman for fantasy.