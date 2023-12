Sandin logged an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Sandin had been held off the scoresheet in five straight games entering Thursday. He ended the slump by setting up Nic Dowd's first-period tally. Sandin was a popular breakout candidate at the start of the year, but he's fallen flat with five helpers, 27 shots on net, 44 blocked shots, 18 hits and a plus-4 rating over 20 outings this season. While the offense isn't all there yet, he's still in a top-four role.