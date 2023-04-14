Sandin scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Devils.

Sandin extended Washington's lead to 2-0 early in the first period, working his way into the slot before beating Mackenzie Blackwood with a one-timer. Sandin also logged nine penalty minutes in the contest, including a fighting major after a scrap with Curtis Lazar in the second. The 23-year-old Sandin finishes the year with 35 points (seven goals, 28 assists), with 15 coming in 19 games with Washington following a deadline trade from Toronto. With the Capitals likely rebuilding in 2023-24, Sandin figures to play a sizeable role on the blueline.