Sandin (undisclosed) will not return to Wednesday's game versus the Devils, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Sandin took a big hit from Jonas Siegenthaler in the third period. The nature of Sandin's injury was not revealed prior to the end of the game. If Sandin misses time, Hardy Haman-Aktell or Lucas Johansen could be options to enter the lineup, while Alexander Alexeyev or Nick Jensen would likely see top-four minutes.