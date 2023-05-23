Sandin exited Tuesday's IIHF World Championship game versus Team USA with an apparent leg injury and didn't return, TSN reports.

Sandin suffered the injury when he took a knee-on-knee hit from Team USA's Mikey Eyssimont. Eyssimont was ejected from the contest for his role in the play. At this point the severity of Sandin's injury remains unclear, but further updates should be released in the coming days.