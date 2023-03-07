Sandin scored a goal, dished an assist, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Sandin is thriving since he was thrust into a first-pairing role with the Capitals -- he has a goal and four helpers through two contests with his new team. The 22-year-old defenseman is up to 25 points, 59 shots on net, 119 hits, 60 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 54 outings this season. Until John Carlson (face) is cleared to return, Sandin should be the Capitals' best blueliner for fantasy.