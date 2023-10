Sandin (undisclosed) is a game-time decision Friday against the Wild, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Sandin left in the third period of Wednesday's 6-4 win over New Jersey after taking a hit from Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler and did not return. The 23-year-old's availability will be clarified prior to puck drop, but he did take part in the full morning skate alongside Trevor Van Riemsdyk so even if he is held out Friday, the absence is not expected to be long.