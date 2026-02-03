Sandin logged an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Sandin missed a game last week due to a lower-body injury. He saw some extra minutes after the brief absence, but he was back on the third pairing Monday with the return of Matt Roy from his own lower-body injury. Sandin has a little upside on offense, but it hasn't been showing much lately -- he has just five helpers over 16 games since the start of January. The defenseman is at 18 points, 62 shots on net, 82 blocked shots, 58 hits and a plus-6 rating through 50 appearances.