Sandin scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Mammoth.

Sandin set up an Alex Ovechkin tally in the second period and then scored the eventual game-winner himself in the third. The 26-year-old Sandin has five points over his last six contests, and he's doing that without much power-play usage, which has gone to Cole Hutson in recent games. Sandin is up to five goals, 27 points, 84 shots on net, 78 hits, 114 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 66 appearances. He's an intriguing depth option for fantasy with decent category coverage.