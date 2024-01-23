Sandin (upper body) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup Tuesday against Minnesota, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Sandin, who has missed the past eight games, is slated to be with Trevor van Riemsdyk in his return to the lineup. The 23-year-old Sandin should also see time on the second power-play unit. He has 11 assists, 45 shots on goal, 65 blocked shots and 34 hits in 36 games this season. Ethan Bear and Alexander Alexeyev are expected to be healthy scratches for Tuesday's contest.