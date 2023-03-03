Sandin (not injury related) has completed the immigration process and is expected to make his Capitals debut Saturday versus San Jose, Capitals coach Peter Laviolette told Roman Stubbs of The Washington Post.

Sandin was acquired by Washington from Toronto on Tuesday. He has four goals, 20 points, 113 hits and 59 blocks in 52 games this season. Defensemen Martin Fehervary (lower body) and Nick Jensen (upper body) are both questionable for Saturday's game after being unable to complete Wednesday's contest, so the Capitals could certainly use Sandin's help right now.