Sandin picked up an assist while playing a team-high 25:29 minutes in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Sandin registered an assist on Conor Sheary's goal in the first period, extending the defenseman's point streak to three games. The 23-year-old Sandin has found another level to his game since he was traded to Washington, tallying a goal and 11 assists through his first nine games. Sandin has been playing on the Caps' first power-play unit while also receiving top-four minutes alongside Nick Jensen. Sandin is up to six goals and 27 points in 61 games between Toronto and Washington.