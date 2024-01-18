Sandin (upper body) is practicing in a regular jersey Thursday, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Sandin has missed the last six games and this is the first time since rejoining practice a week ago, that he has been able to shed his non-contact jersey. Sandin had five assists in his last five games before the injury, giving the defenseman 11 assists in 36 games. Should Sandin play Thursday versus St. Louis, he could replace Joel Edmundson in the lineup and see second-unit power-play time in place of Ethan Bear.