Sandin (lower body) won't finish Saturday's game versus the Oilers.

Sandin looked to have a chance to shake off the injury, sustained in the first period, but he retreated to the locker room in the second before being ruled out. If the 25-year-old misses time, Declan Chisholm would likely enter the lineup. The Capitals' next game is Tuesday in Seattle.

