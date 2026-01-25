Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Leaves game Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sandin (lower body) won't finish Saturday's game versus the Oilers.
Sandin looked to have a chance to shake off the injury, sustained in the first period, but he retreated to the locker room in the second before being ruled out. If the 25-year-old misses time, Declan Chisholm would likely enter the lineup. The Capitals' next game is Tuesday in Seattle.
