Sandin (upper body) is not expected back before the end of the regular season, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports Friday.

Sandin will have to hope that his teammates can secure a playoff spot if he wants to play again this season. The defenseman is currently stuck in a 21-game goal drought dating back to Feb. 22 versus the Lightning. During that stretch, the Swede managed six assists, 20 shots and 32 blocks while averaging 20:21 of ice time. In his stead, Vincent Iorio figures to continue seeing minutes on the blue line.