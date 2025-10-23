Sandin didn't participate in Thursday's practice session due to an upper-body injury, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Sandin logged a season-low 15:01 of ice time during Tuesday's 4-1 win over Seattle, and he's apparently dealing with an injury afterward. The Capitals have an upcoming back-to-back set, and it's not yet clear whether Sandin will be available Friday against the Blue Jackets or Saturday against the Senators. If Sandin is held out of game action, Declan Chisholm and Dylan McIlrath are candidates to enter the lineup.