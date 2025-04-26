Sandin provided an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens in Game 3.

This was Sandin's first point in three playoff outings. He's added three shots on net, nine blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. The 25-year-old defenseman is playing in a top-four role while seeing time on the second power-play unit. He won't be a leader on offense for the Capitals, but he's defensively steady and can chip in some secondary scoring.