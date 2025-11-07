Sandin scored a goal on three shots, blocked four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

Sandin brought the Capitals back within a goal at 14:55 of the second period. The 25-year-old has a goal and an assist over two games since returning from an upper-body injury, so it looks like he's back to 100 percent. He offers decent category coverage in fantasy when his offense is rolling, but he's unlikely to stand out in any one area. Sandin has four points, seven shots on net, 18 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through nine appearances.