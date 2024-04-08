Sandin (upper body) won't play during Washington's upcoming two-game road trip, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Sandin, who was injured in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to Ottawa, might be able to return before the end of the regular season. Still, it's unclear if he will be available to play Saturday against Tampa Bay. Sandin has registered three goals, 23 points, 79 shots on net, 106 blocked shots and 75 hits in 68 appearances this season. Vincent Iorio could suit up Tuesday versus Detroit because of Sandin's absence.