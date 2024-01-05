Sandin (illness) was not at practice Friday, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Sandin will sit out Friday's tilt versus Carolina. His spot at practice was taken by Ethan Bear, who also replaced him on the second power play. Sandin exploded offensively for the Capitals last season after his trade from Toronto, scoring three times and adding 12 assists in 19 games. He has not had the same offensive luck this season, picking up 11 assists in 36 games.