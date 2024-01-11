Sandin (upper body) was put on injured reserve Thursday, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Sandin last played Jan. 3, so the move can be retroactive to that date, which means the defenseman can be activated whenever he's healthy. The 23-year-old has 11 assists, 34 hits and 65 blocks in 36 outings in 2023-24. When Sandin is ready to return, Joel Edmundson might serve as a healthy scratch.