Sandin (upper body) will remain out Tuesday during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Rangers, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.
Sandin had the best regular season of his career in 2023-24 based on points, registering three goals and 20 assists in 68 games played. He will likely slide into the first or second defensive pairing once he's given the green light.
