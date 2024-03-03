Sandin (undisclosed) is expected to play Sunday versus the Coyotes, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Sandin appears to be good to go after missing Saturday's practice and being considered a game-time decision. He has picked up 13 of his 19 points this season over his past 20 appearances. Sandin also has 66 shots on goal, 83 blocked shots and 56 hits across 51 contests this campaign.