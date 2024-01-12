Sandin (upper body) practiced in a non-contact jersey Friday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Sandin was on the ice for the first time with his teammates since he was injured Jan. 3. Sandin left the ice before the end of practice. He is eligible to return to action off injured reserve at any time. Sandin has yet to score this season after lighting the lamp seven times last year, but he does have 11 assists in 36 games. Look for Joel Edmundson to become the seventh defenseman, upon the return of Sandin to the lineup.