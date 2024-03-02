Watch Now:

Sandin (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's matinee matchup against the Coyotes, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Sandin took part in Saturday's optional skate but isn't a lock to take on the Coyotes. Ethan Bear is likely to draw in should Sandin, who has three goals and eight points in his last 15 games, be unable to play.

More News