Sandin (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's matinee against the Coyotes, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.
Sandin took part in Saturday's optional skate, but isn't a lock to take on the Coyotes. Ethan Bear is likely to draw in should Sandin - who has three goals and eight points in his last 15 games- be unable to go.
More News
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Tickles twine Thursday•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Adds helper in overtime loss•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Good to go•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: In regular jersey at practice•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Practicing in non-contact jersey•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: On injured reserve•