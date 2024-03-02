Watch Now:

Sandin (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's matinee against the Coyotes, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Sandin took part in Saturday's optional skate, but isn't a lock to take on the Coyotes. Ethan Bear is likely to draw in should Sandin - who has three goals and eight points in his last 15 games- be unable to go.

More News