Sandin is questionable for Wednesday's game against Anaheim because he has immigration issues that first need to be resolved, per Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic.

Sandin was acquired by Washington from Toronto on Tuesday. He had four goals and 20 points in 52 games while averaging 17:59 with the Maple Leafs this season. If Sandin doesn't make his Capitals debut Wednesday, then Alexander Alexeyev might draw into the lineup for the first time since Jan. 21.