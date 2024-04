Sandin (upper body) will return to action Sunday in Game 4 against the Rangers, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Sandin will be back in the lineup after missing the final five games of the regular season and the first three contests of the playoffs. He registered three goals, 23 points, 79 shots on net, 106 blocked shots and 75 hits in 68 appearances during the 2023-24 campaign. Sandin will replace Trevor van Riemsdyk (upper body) in Sunday's must-win matchup.