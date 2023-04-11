Sandin scored a goal on his only shot in Monday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.
Sandin extended Washington's lead to 2-0 just 1:03 into the first period, firing a shot through traffic that found its way past Ilya Sorokin. The goal was Sandin's first since March 6, though he's logged eight assists in 15 games over that span. The 23-year-old blueliner now has two goals and 14 points in 17 games with the Capitals. He's up to 34 points (six goals, 28 assists) through 69 games between Washington and Toronto.
More News
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Grabs assist Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Tallies three assists Saturday•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Factors in on both goals in loss•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Turns on offense in debut•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Good to play Saturday•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Not yet clear to play•