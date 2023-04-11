Sandin scored a goal on his only shot in Monday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Sandin extended Washington's lead to 2-0 just 1:03 into the first period, firing a shot through traffic that found its way past Ilya Sorokin. The goal was Sandin's first since March 6, though he's logged eight assists in 15 games over that span. The 23-year-old blueliner now has two goals and 14 points in 17 games with the Capitals. He's up to 34 points (six goals, 28 assists) through 69 games between Washington and Toronto.