Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Set to miss start of 2026-27 season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
General manager Chris Patrick said Monday that Sandin (knee) is expected to miss a "decent amount of time" to begin the 2026-27 campaign, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
Sandin missed the final two games of the regular season in 2025-26 due to a knee injury, and he's expected to continue to deal with the injury over the summer and into next fall. It's not yet clear when the 26-year-old will be able to make his 2026-27 debut, but Patrick said Monday that Sandin's injury will factor into the Capitals' offseason plans.
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