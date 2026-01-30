Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Slated to return Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sandin (lower body) is slated to play Thursday versus Detroit, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.
Sandin missed Tuesday's 5-1 loss to Seattle because of the injury. He has two goals and 17 points in 47 appearances in 2025-26. Dylan McIlrath is projected to be a healthy scratch after playing Tuesday.
