Sandin (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus Seattle on Thursday, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.
Sandin will be shelved for his third consecutive game due to his upper-body problem. While the blueliner has yet to score a goal this season, he was finding his offensive stride before getting hurt with five helpers in his last five contests, including a pair of power-play helpers.
