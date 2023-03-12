Sandin registered three assists in a 5-1 win over the Islanders on Saturday.
Sandin's three helpers were all primary assists. He has five goals and 28 points in 56 contests this season. Sandin, who was acquired from Toronto on Feb. 28, has gotten off to a tremendous start offensively with Washington, contributing a goal and eight points over four games since the trade.
