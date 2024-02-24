Sandin registered a goal while logging 18:04 of ice time during Thursday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.
Sandin took advantage of blown defensive zone coverage to fire home his fourth goal of the campaign. The 23-year-old had a sleepy start to the season, but with three goals and 11 points in his last 16 games, the 23-year-old defender may have turned the corner at the right time as he heads towards restricted free agency in the summer.
