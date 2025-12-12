Sandin notched two assists in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to Carolina.

The 25-year-old blueliner snapped a nine-game point drought with the performance, while collecting multiple points for the first time since Nov. 13. Sandin's made his usual contributions at both ends of the ice in 2025-26, and through 26 games he's produced two goals and nine points with 45 blocked shots, 37 hits, 30 shots on net and a plus-12 rating.