Sandin collected two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

All of Washington's scoring came in the first period, as the team grabbed a 4-0 lead that it nearly squandered. Sandin had just one point, a helper, through the first 11 games in December, but he's found a bit of a groove with four assists in the last four contests. The 23-year-old blueliner is still looking for his first goal of the season however, and he's managed a paltry 10 points in 35 games.