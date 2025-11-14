site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Two-point effort in loss
RotoWire Staff
Sandin had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 loss to Florida on Thursday.
Sandin cut the lead to 5-3 when he wired a long shot through a sea of bodies that fooled Daniil Tarasov. He has six points and 13 shots in 12 contests this season.
