Sandin notched two assists in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

The 25-year-old blueliner had a hand in a Tom Wilson tally in the second period before Aliaksei Protas re-directed his shot past Jonathan Quick in the third for what proved to be the game-winner. Sandin heads into 2026 with a little bit of steam, picking up six assists in his last nine games, but he's gone 22 straight appearances without finding the back of the net himself.