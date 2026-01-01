Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Two-point effort Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sandin notched two assists in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.
The 25-year-old blueliner had a hand in a Tom Wilson tally in the second period before Aliaksei Protas re-directed his shot past Jonathan Quick in the third for what proved to be the game-winner. Sandin heads into 2026 with a little bit of steam, picking up six assists in his last nine games, but he's gone 22 straight appearances without finding the back of the net himself.
More News
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Pockets helper in return•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Two helpers in shootout loss•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Two-point effort in loss•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Nets goal in loss•