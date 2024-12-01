Sandin scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Devils.

Both points came in the second period as Washington struck three times in total with the man advantage. The power-play points were the first of the season for Sandin, while the multi-point performance was his first since Oct. 29. The 24-year-old has been a consistent contributor for the Caps though, and he's on pace for a career-best campaign with four goals and 13 points through 24 games while adding 43 blocked shots, 27 shots on net, 24 hits and a stunning plus-18 rating.