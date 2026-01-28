Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Unavailable Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sandin (lower body) won't play Tuesday versus the Kraken.
Sandin was injured Saturday versus the Oilers and won't be able to suit up for this game either. The 25-year-old will be replaced by Declan Chisholm in the lineup. Sandin's next chance to play is Thursday versus the Red Wings.
More News
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Leaves game Saturday•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Three helpers in OT win•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Two-point effort Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Pockets helper in return•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Unavailable Tuesday•